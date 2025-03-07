Destination Wealth Management Purchases 206 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $906.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

