Destination Wealth Management Purchases 6,241 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 117,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,434,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

PWZ stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

