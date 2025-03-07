Destination Wealth Management Sells 244 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $61.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

