Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.87) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SPI opened at GBX 179 ($2.31) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £718.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.49).

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Healthcare Group will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

