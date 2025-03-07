Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

NYSE:UPS opened at $120.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

