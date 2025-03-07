Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,016,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after buying an additional 2,369,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,715,000 after buying an additional 8,617,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

