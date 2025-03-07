Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Cut to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

DTEGY opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

