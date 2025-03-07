Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.19, but opened at $111.37. Diageo shares last traded at $112.93, with a volume of 118,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diageo by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after buying an additional 1,296,285 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

