DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 179203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 321.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,901 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,427,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 474,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after buying an additional 317,776 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after buying an additional 115,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

