Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 126462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Disco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Disco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 32.04%. On average, analysts expect that Disco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

