Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.03. 572,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 302,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DEC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. M&G PLC lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,803,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 87,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

