DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $237,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $180.11 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,110. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

