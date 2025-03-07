DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 446,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

