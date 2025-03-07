E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock worth $18,823,773. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,817.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,878.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,980.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.