E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

HD stock opened at $381.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.54 and a 200-day moving average of $399.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.