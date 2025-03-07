E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,070 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,062 shares of company stock valued at $106,673,884 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.