E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
TXN stock opened at $189.34 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
