EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

