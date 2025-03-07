EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

