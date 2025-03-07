EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

