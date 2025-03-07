EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 890 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 168.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This trade represents a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.7 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.18 and a 200-day moving average of $241.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.