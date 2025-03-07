ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.80. ECARX shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 169,967 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ECARX in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock.

Get ECARX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ECARX

ECARX Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECARX

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.