Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 68,078 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 336.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,078 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 1,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,036.44. The trade was a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE JXN opened at $83.25 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

