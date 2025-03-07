Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $5.91 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $308,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 71.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $24.87 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $653,188.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,356.22. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

