Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 95,897 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 602.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,897 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Bruker by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bruker by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 602,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 171,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,981,000 after buying an additional 2,521,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Up 2.8 %

BRKR stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

