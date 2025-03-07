Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000. Unum Group comprises 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Unum Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,617,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

