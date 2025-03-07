EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 5,693 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 102,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,347,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,552,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $73.20.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

