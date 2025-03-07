EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,121 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.01, for a total transaction of $338,553.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,754 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,525.54. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,564. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $271.47 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

