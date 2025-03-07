EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. The trade was a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,062 shares of company stock valued at $106,673,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

