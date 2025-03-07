EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 132 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $906.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

