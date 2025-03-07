EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 175,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $52.28 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

