EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 27,175 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $102.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

