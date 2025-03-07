El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $318.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

