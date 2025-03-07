Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys 65,087 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,097.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,264,000 after purchasing an additional 741,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,289,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,879 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

