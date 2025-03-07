Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
SPHQ opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
