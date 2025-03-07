Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.