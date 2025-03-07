Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.10 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 78.10 ($1.01), with a volume of 357604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.03).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

