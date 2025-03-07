enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Should You Buy?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) rose 23.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,281,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 349,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a market cap of C$319.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
