enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Up 23.9% – What’s Next?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,281,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 349,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.
enCore Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.87.
Insider Activity at enCore Energy
In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
enCore Energy Company Profile
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than enCore Energy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.