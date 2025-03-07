Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.14 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 1389281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enovis

Enovis Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $3,494,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.