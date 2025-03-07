Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 1.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 878,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,766,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

