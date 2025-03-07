Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ERLFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 40,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $320.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.99. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lowered Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Entrée Resources

(Get Free Report)

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.