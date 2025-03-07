EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

