Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,581 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

