Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 69420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
