Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Buys 207 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 2.3% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

ROST stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

