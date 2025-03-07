Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $26,573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $14,219,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,316,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $256.91 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $202.98 and a one year high of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

