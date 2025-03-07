Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 90,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.87 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

