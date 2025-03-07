Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Invests $122,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

