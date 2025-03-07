Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $321.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.15 and a 200 day moving average of $347.99. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

